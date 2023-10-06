Janelle Monáe‘s world takeover continues. Tonight (October 6), the illustrious musician has shared a remix to a fan favorite from her fourth studio album, The Age Of Pleasure.

On a special ATL remix to “Champagne Sh*t,” Monáe joins forces with fellow Atlanta rap stars, Latto and Quavo. Throughout the course of the song, the three are in triumphant spirits, as they toast to their wins.

Monáe’s first verse and chorus remain the same as those on the original album version, with Quavo and Latto adding even more southern flair.

“We gon’ drink ’til we faint now it’s tasting like water / Proud of the times when we came from the bottom / Right now I’m hot, it’s time to go harder / How we keep winnin’, because I’m a starter,” raps Quavo on his triumphant verse.

Having been killing the rap game and maintaining a consistent flow of features and hits, Latto enjoys the fruits of her labor.

“College girl I’m tryna pay your tuition / Red bone kissing, casamigos pissin / Trying go home to the D like a piston,” she raps, reminding us that she’s got the game on lock.

You can listen to “Champagne Sh*t (ATL Remix)” above.

