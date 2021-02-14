The last week had its fair share of up and downs for Janet Jackson. The singer’s infamous Super Bowl 38 moment with Justin Timberlake during their halftime show performance came up once again as fans were ready to watch The Weeknd take the stage the year. With many of her fans still upset at the incident and how it played out afterward, they took to social media to show support and stand up once again for the beloved singer.

In addition to that, Janet also saw her third album, Control, return to No. 1 on the iTunes pop charts. These things together brought the singer to tears as she took to Twitter to share a video of herself thanking fans for their love and support.

“I was at home just the other day by myself and I began to cry,” she said in the video. “I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with, all that he has given me. I’m so thankful for Him being in my life. And I am so thankful for all of you being in my life.” She added, “You’re so special to me… “And I want to thank all of you for making Control number one once again after 35 years. I never, never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you.”

The moment of gratitude comes days after Justin Timberlake shared an Instagram post in which he apologized for the way he treated Janet and Britney Spears at different points in his career following outcry about his behavior after the release of Hulu’s Framing Britney Spears. He specifically named the two singers in his apology and said he felt “compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better.” Timberlake also expressed that he no longer wants to unfairly benefit from his privilege in a “flawed” entertainment business saying, “I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this.”

You can watch Janet’s video above.