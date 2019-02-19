Jay Som’s New Single ‘Simple’ Is Complex And Dreamy

Jay Som has shared her first new single of 2019. “Simple” is the Oakland singer-songwriter’s first new solo material since “Hot Bread,” a standalone single released in February 2018.
“Simple” is gorgeous and gauzy, with multilayered instrumentals. Over drums, shoegaze-dreamy guitars, strings, and just about every instrumental you can think of, Jay Som’s airy voice glows. Not to be outdone by Amazon or Spotify, “Simple” is part of Adult Swim’s singles series.
Jay Som’s most recent album, Everybody Works was released in 2017. The singer also teamed up for a collaborative EP with fellow singer-songwriter Justus Profitt last year. Jay Som will be supporting Mitski on upcoming dates of the latter’s Be The Cowboy tour. Listen to “Simple” and check out their tour dates below.
03/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre
03/30 — Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
03/31 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
04/02 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Centre
04/03 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
04/05 — Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Music Festival
04/06 — Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
04/07 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
04/09 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
04/10 — Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon
04/11 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live Theatre
04/14 — Gainesville, FL @ :08 Seconds
04/16 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/18 — Richmond, VA @ The National
04/19 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
04/20 — North Adams, MA @ Hunter Center, Mass Moca