Jay Som’s New Single ‘Simple’ Is Complex And Dreamy

Ebru Yildiz

Jay Som has shared her first new single of 2019. “Simple” is the Oakland singer-songwriter’s first new solo material since “Hot Bread,” a standalone single released in February 2018.

“Simple” is gorgeous and gauzy, with multilayered instrumentals. Over drums, shoegaze-dreamy guitars, strings, and just about every instrumental you can think of, Jay Som’s airy voice glows. Not to be outdone by Amazon or Spotify, “Simple” is part of Adult Swim’s singles series.

Jay Som’s most recent album, Everybody Works was released in 2017. The singer also teamed up for a collaborative EP with fellow singer-songwriter Justus Profitt last year. Jay Som will be supporting Mitski on upcoming dates of the latter’s Be The Cowboy tour. Listen to “Simple” and check out their tour dates below.

03/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

03/30 — Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

03/31 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

04/02 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Centre

04/03 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

04/05 — Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Music Festival

04/06 — Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

04/07 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

04/09 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

04/10 — Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

04/11 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live Theatre

04/14 — Gainesville, FL @ :08 Seconds

04/16 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/18 — Richmond, VA @ The National

04/19 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

04/20 — North Adams, MA @ Hunter Center, Mass Moca