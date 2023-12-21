For those who still use Tidal, Jay-Z dropped a new playlist of his favorite songs of 2023 on the app (revealed via a live session) — and some of the picks might be surprising. Of course, the rapper included his wife, Beyoncé, and her new “My House” track that appeared in her Renaissance Tour film.

He also gave a nod to some other close musicians. Drake was included on Jay-Z’s list, with his song “8am In Charlotte,” the second single from the Canadian rapper’s For All The Dogs album, according to HotNewHipHop.

Travis Scott and Playboi Carti’s “Fe!n” collaboration was also one of Jay’s favorites. He also included JID and Lil Yachty, who teamed up on the “Half Doin Dope” track.

In recent years, Jay-Z’s year-end playlist of his favorite songs has become a fun tradition. Through scrolling around on Tidal, it seems he has made the annual lists since 2018.

Continue scrolling to see a few other songs Jay-Z loved this year.

1. “Jennifer’s Body” by Ken Carson

2. “Kostas” by Westside Gunn

3. “FE!N” by Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

4. “Japanese Soul Bar” by Nas

5. “Not A Drill” by Veeze

6. “89 Earthquake” by Larry June & The Alchemist

7. “Spirit 2.0” by Sampha

8. “My House” by Beyoncé

9. “8am In Charlotte” by Drake

10. “Half Doin Dope” by JID & Lil Yachty

