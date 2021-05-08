While NFTs might be something the youngsters are pushing nowadays, there’s no such thing as being “too old” for cryptocurrency. Just look at Mick Jagger, who recently dropped an NFT of his own. As this sector of the cryptocurrency world continues to grow, more and more musical artists are throwing their hats into the NFT mix, and the latest to do so is none other than Jay-Z.

He along with his Marcy Venture Partners joined a $19 million funding round for the NFT marketplace, Bitksi. Roc Nation’s co-founder Jay Brown, Troy Carter, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, and 3LAU are also found on the list of investors.

Marcy Venture Partners joins the likes of Serena Williams, Wendi Murdoch, and executives at TikTok, Snapchat, Twitter, 100 Thieves and Adobe as the newest investors in Bitski. The San Francisco startup describes itself as the “Shopify for NFTs” and aims to provide an easy platform for brands, game developers, and consumers to create, buy, and sell digital goods. Prior to this, the San Francisco startup teamed up with Adidas and 2021 NFL Draft No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence to drop an NFT collection of 3D animated trading cards.

In case you’ve lost track of Jay-Z’s business moves this year, the rapper sold half of his champagne company, Ace Of Spades, to LVHM (for a price Forbes estimates to be $315 million) and his streaming service, Tidal, to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Square for $297 million in cash and stocks. He also invested in the Los Angeles-based fitness company, LIT Method, and most-recently filed a trademark for a TV and film production company.