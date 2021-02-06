HER did not drop an album in 2020, but the Cali-born singer remained very active, and it looks like the same will happen this year. Her official debut album is set to drop at some point this year. In the meantime, she brought her talents to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform her latest single “Fight For You,” which can be found on the soundtrack for the upcoming film Judas And The Black Messiah.

Earlier this month, HER earned her first Golden Globe nomination, which she received for — that’s right — “Fight For You,” which was nominated for Best Original Song. This comes after HER delivered a number of singles in 2020, including “Comfortable,” “Damage,” and “Hold Us Together.” She also collaborated with the likes of Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. And she appeared on Saturday Night Live, where she performed “Damage” and “Hold On.” Last year also saw HER become the first Black female artist to receive a signature Fender guitar.

HER will soon perform “America The Beautiful” at Super Bowl LV on Sunday. She will also join Miley Cyrus and others for Verizon’s Super Bowl after-party concert.

You can watch her performance in the video above