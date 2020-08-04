Jay-Z Adds Three Rare Songs To Tidal, Including His Daughter Blue Ivy’s First Credited Track

As the owner of TIdal, Jay-Z has a vested interest in supplying the platform with content of his that isn’t available anywhere else. For years, the only place to stream most of his catalog was on Tidal, as Apple Music and Spotify users were left out in the cold until very recently. Now, the veteran rapper and business…man has added a few new exclusives from his extensive archive to Tidal, digging deep for three fan-favorite rare cuts to add to the fan experience on his platform.

The oldest track is “From Marcy To Hollywood,” from the 1998 film The Players Club. Released on March 17, 1998, the soundtrack to the Ice Cube film also contained Cube’s hit “We Be Clubbin,” and appearances from Brownstone, Changing Faces, DMX, Kurupt, Lil’ Mo, Mack 10, Master P, Memphis Bleek, and Scarface. “From Marcy To Hollywood” features Jay-Z’s protege Memphis Bleek and fellow New York City rapper Sauce Money, who worked with Jay extensively early in his career.

The next oldest track is “What The Game Made Me” from the soundtrack of the 1998 Master P vehicle I Got The Hook-Up. The album, like the film, was released by Master P’s No Limit Records and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, with tracks from Eightball & MJG, Ice Cube, Master P, Mystikal, Snoop Dogg, and a cadre of No Limit artists. Once again, Jay is joined by his compatriots Bleek and Sauce Money for another rundown of the street life that molded them.

Finally, the newest of the three tracks is the 2012 freestyle “Glory,” which Jay released around the birth of his daughter Blue Ivy and removed from streaming shortly thereafter. Blue has a feature, the first of her life. She now has over a million listeners on Spotify.

Listen to all three Jay-Z rare cuts above.