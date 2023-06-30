Del Amo’s own Jayson Cash pulls up on UPROXX Sessions for a laid-back performance of his song “Some More Of It.” With a voice and flow like a cross between DJ Quik and Ab-Soul, Cash steps to the mic with enough West Coast swagger to launch a fleet of lowriders down Crenshaw Blvd. “Let me put some Jayson in it,” he boasts. Well, go on, then.

Cash’s buzz has grown over the past year since releasing his major-label debut project, Read The Room, which contained features from LA staples like Blxst and Dom Kennedy and fellow rising star Kalan.FrFr. There are big things on the horizon for the South LA native, so he’s worth keeping an ear to the street for.

Watch Jayson Cash perform “Some More Of It” for UPROXX Sessions above.

Jayson Cash is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

