Though we hadn’t heard much from Jazmine Sullivan since her 2015 LP Reality Show, she’s recently been making the rounds now that she has released her vulnerable new project Heaux Tales. Last week, Sullivan appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series to showcase a medley of her music, including her HER-featuring single “Girl Like Me.” Sullivan returned in front of the camera Tuesday night, this time without HER, to give a rendition of “Girl Like Me” for late-night television.

Performing a stripped-down version of the song, Sullivan took The Tonight Show stage to deliver “Girl Like Me” with her octave-climbing vocals. Editing the track into a clean version fit for television, Sullivan details the insecure feeling that’s unavoidable after being left for another woman.

“Girl Like Me” was the last single Sullivan released before debuting Heaux Tales, and it’s radically honest nature sets the tone for Sullivan’s project as a whole. Describing the effort as an “observation of today’s women standing in their power and owning who they are,” Sullivan lays out modern-day dating dilemmas through 14 soulful tracks.

Watch Sullivan perform “Girl Like Me” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon above and revisit our review of Heaux Tales here.

Heaux Tales is out now via RCA. Get it here.