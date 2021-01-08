It’s been over five years since we last heard from R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan with her LP Reality Show. But this week, the singer returned to get a lot off her chest with the vulnerable album Heaux Tales. To celebrate the release of her project, Sullivan appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series to showcase her dynamic vocal range and soothing melodies.

Taking the stage with her band and a trio of backup singers, Sullivan kicked off her set with her Heaux Tales album opener “Bodies (Intro).” The song is Sullivan’s way of holding herself accountable for her past slip-ups and pushing herself to find the strength to change her lifestyle. The singer then transitioned into a rendition of her tracks, “The Other Side,” “Lost One,” and “Let It Burn.”

Closing out her set, Sullivan was joined by Grammy Award-winning musician HER for assistance performing their collaborative single “Girl Like Me.” HER appeared by Sullivan’s side with an acoustic guitar in hand to contribute her expert finger-picking and soaring vocals. The two harmonize an account of feeling insecure after being left in the dust by their last partner.

Watch Jazmine Sullivan’s NPR Tiny Desk concert above.

Heaux Tales is out now via RCA. Get it here.