The term “John Doe” is normally used to hide a person’s true name or as a placeholder when their real name isn’t know. But despite her nom de plume, Chicago’s Jean Deaux is far from being just another anonymous face in the rap world. She’s plugged in with many of the Windy City’s most recognizable artists like Mick Jenkins and Saba, as well as associated acts like Smino, and well-accomplished in her own right, with five self-released projects to date.

She brings her formidable talents to bear on UPROXX Sessions, performing “Yeah Yeah” from her latest project, Heavy. A dismissive track that rides the ever-blurring line between rap and R&B, “Yeah Yeah” is an eye-rolling response to guys “runnin’ game” with nothing to back it up. “I’m every n**** muse, but I’m not amused” she boasts. “I’m out here goin’ dumb, don’t get sh*t confused.” Heavy, released in April, features seven tracks with production by trap rap mainstay Turbo.

You can check out Jean Deaux’s performance of “Yeah Yeah” for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.