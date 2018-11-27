Watch Jeff Tweedy’s Disembodied Head Sing To You In His ‘I Know What It’s Like’ Video

11.27.18 2 hours ago

Wilco leader Jeff Tweedy is gearing up to release Warm, his debut solo album of original material, in just a few days. Before it drops on Friday, he’s decided to share another preview of the record, a video for a new song called “I Know What It’s Like.” The psychedelic clip features just Tweedy’s head singing the song with various trippy effects, but the song itself is decidedly not as psychedelic. Instead, it’s delightfully in line with what we’ve come to expect from this upcoming album: warm folk-rock from one of today’s finest indie songwriters.

Tweedy’s been busy as of late: Aside from his upcoming album, he also just released a memoir titled Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back), and in promotion of it, he embarked on a book tour and talked about it on The Late Show, where he also debuted Warm track “Let’s Go Rain.”

Watch the video for “I Know What It’s Like” above. Tweedy also just announced some new North American tour dates with Buck Meek and James Elkington, so check those out below.

Around The Web

TAGSI Know What It's Likejeff tweedywarm

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.26.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.26.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

11.23.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.20.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.19.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP