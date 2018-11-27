Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Wilco leader Jeff Tweedy is gearing up to release Warm, his debut solo album of original material, in just a few days. Before it drops on Friday, he’s decided to share another preview of the record, a video for a new song called “I Know What It’s Like.” The psychedelic clip features just Tweedy’s head singing the song with various trippy effects, but the song itself is decidedly not as psychedelic. Instead, it’s delightfully in line with what we’ve come to expect from this upcoming album: warm folk-rock from one of today’s finest indie songwriters.

Tweedy’s been busy as of late: Aside from his upcoming album, he also just released a memoir titled Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back), and in promotion of it, he embarked on a book tour and talked about it on The Late Show, where he also debuted Warm track “Let’s Go Rain.”

Watch the video for “I Know What It’s Like” above. Tweedy also just announced some new North American tour dates with Buck Meek and James Elkington, so check those out below.