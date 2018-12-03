Autumn De Wilde

Jenny Lewis, former frontperson of mid-00s indie’s most underrated band (Rilo Kiley) and legendary solo singer-songwriter in her own right, has announced her first new music in nearly five years. On The Line, Lewis’ fourth solo album, will be released this spring via Warner Bros.

Lewis’ last album, 2014’s The Voyager, was recorded with fellow indie icon Ryan Adams, and Lewis will be joined by some famous friends on this record as well. On The Line features a stacked backing band of Adams, Beck, Ringo Starr (!!!), Don Was, and more.

Lewis hasn’t shared any new singles from the upcoming project yet, but a string of spring tour dates is a good indication that we’ll get at least a couple new tracks before March.

Check out Lewis’ North American tour dates below, and find tickets here.

3/26 -– Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

3/27 -– Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

3/29 -– St. Paul, MN @ The Palace

3/30 -– Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

3/31 -– Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

4/04 -– Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

4/05 -– Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

4/06 -– Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

4/07 -– Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

4/90 -– Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

4/10 –- Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

4/12 –- Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

4/13 –- 4/19 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

5/09 –- Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

5/10 –- Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

5/12 –- Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

5/15 –- Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

5/16 –- Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

5/17 –- Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

5/19 –- Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

5/20 –- Seattle, WA @ The Moore

5/21 –- Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

5/24 –- San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre

5/25 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues