Jessie Reyez released her new album Before Love Came To Kill Us earlier this year, and the record earned the Canadian artist a coveted Polaris Prize nomination. It also got her a guest spot on The Tonight Show, as she appeared on the program last night to perform the album’s title track. For her performance of “Before Love Came To Kill Us” (which was previously titled just “Kill Us”), she was joined by an acoustic guitarist in a space decked out with greenery, making for an intimate and aesthetically lovely few minutes.

Although Reyez didn’t perform in the Tonight Show studio, Fallon is again welcoming musical guests to join him in person. On Tuesday’s episode, Phish leader Trey Anastasio appeared on the program and became US late-night TV’s first musician to perform in-studio since March.

Reyez previously spoke about the album’s meaning, telling the Associated Press, “It has a lot to do with spirituality, it has a lot to do with… with duality, it has a lot to do with life and death and where we go and switching the identity of both — so, how love can have such a positive connotation and death can have such a negative one, but in reality, if you look at it, it’s in reverse because the day you find the love of your life is the day you find the person who’s gonna hurt you the most.

Watch Reyez perform “Kill Us” on The Tonight Show above, and revisit our review of Before Love Came To Kill Us here.