2020 was big for Jhené Aiko thanks to the release of her album Chilombo, and the album has helped her 2021 get off to a strong start as well. Earlier this month, the RIAA announced that the album had achieved Platinum certification, making it Aiko’s first Platinum album. Then, she got to make an appearance on The Late Late Show last night to perform “Born Tired,” appropriately singing the track on a cloud-like bed set while wearing onesie pajamas.

Aside from the performance, she also took a few minutes to speak with James Corden, noting that she has enjoyed the additional time she has gotten to spend with her daughter and her cats during the pandemic. She also talked about how it felt hearing that her album Chilombo was nominated for Album Of The Year at the Grammys, describing it as a bittersweet moment, as at the same time, she found out that her uncle had passed away due to COVID-19. She said, “It was kinda like an unreal moment, just a very reflective moment because I was in a room that was overlooking the ocean and I was getting this really great news and this really sad news. And it was kind of an out-of-body, surreal, bittersweet moment.”

Watch clips from Aiko’s appearance on The Late Late Show above.