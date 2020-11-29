Jhene Aiko made her return to the music world this year with her third album, Chilombo, back in March. The 20-song effort was later boosted by an additional nine songs for a deluxe re-issue that was released in July. In the months since Chilombo dropped, the singer has shared several videos for songs from the project, and “Born Tired” is the latest track from the album to receive the visual treatment.

The video finds the singer in a relaxed state as she enjoys time outdoors, with family, and in the studio as she experiments with sound baths for songs. Just last week, Jhene received three Grammy nominations thanks to her Chilombo album. The singer landed a nomination for Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B Album for the project as well as a Best R&B Performance nomination for “Lightning & Thunder” with John Legend. Prior to the “Bored Tired” video, Jhene joined Saweetie in an exotic fantasy world for a visual to their “Back To The Streets” collaboration.

Earlier this year, the “Triggered” singer joined Kehlani, Summer Walker, and Teyana Taylor to cover this month’s Billboard issue. The quartet spoke about the current state of R&B during a roundtable discussion and agreed that most pop is R&B. “There are different sounds within R&B that I’m seeing reflected in other genres,” Jhene said while Teyana explained, “We want to be honest without coming off feeling a type of way.” Summer Walker also said, “It seems the only songs from me that do super good on the radio are those that are more upbeat.”

You can watch the “Born Tired” video above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.