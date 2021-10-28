Imagine Dragons and JID are two names most music fans would never have “imagined” together, but thanks to Riot Games and the upcoming, League Of Legends-inspired animated Netflix series, Arcane, you won’t have to use your imagination — just click play on the video above. Made up of clips from the series itself, which follows the origins of several of the game’s characters, the video previews some of the exciting scenes fans can look forward to when the show hits Netflix on November 6. The video also features an animated JID rapping his lightspeed verse.

“Enemy” isn’t the first time Riot Games collaborated with musicians. In 2019, they partnered with a group of real-life stars to conceive True Damage, a virtual band in the game itself consisting of Becky G, Keke Palmer, Soyeon of (G)I-dle, Duckwrth, and Thutmose. While it’s a slightly different concept from what “Enemy” is doing — essentially, it’s a soundtrack song, which is definitely something we’ve seen before — the new track broadens Riot’s relationship with popular music and opens some exciting doors for the future.

Meanwhile, Arcane looks like an exciting show itself, deepening the League Of Legends story while leaving plenty of room for new or casual fans to get invested in its sci-fi/fantasy tale. You can watch the trailer below.