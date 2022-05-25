Earlier this year, Dreamville released their fourth compilation project as a group with D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. The 15-track release features the entire label’s roster of J. Cole, Ari Lennox, JID, Earthgang, Cozz, Bas, Lute, and Omen. It also presented additional contributions from 2 Chainz, ASAP Ferg, Young Nudy, G Perico, Reason, Kenny Mason, and Sheck Wes. Nearly two months after the project arrived, Lute arrives with a visual for “Like Wine,” one of his contributions to the project.

In the video, Lute proves that many things in life, like himself and a nice bottle of wine, get better with time. He delivers this message as he drives around in an old BMW while also posing in a body shop filled with throwback vehicles. Lute’s latest video comes after he added to the experience behind his 2021 sophomore album Gold Mouf with visuals for “Eye To Eye” featuring fellow Dreamville rapper Cozz and “Changes” featuring BJ The Chicago Kid.

Lute’s newest video arrives he completed the North American stretch of Saba’s Come Back Home tour as an opening act alongside Enny.

You can watch the video for Lute’s “Like Wine” above.

D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape is out now via Interscope and Dreamville. You can stream it here.