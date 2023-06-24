jim jones
Jim Jones Seemingly Accused No Malice Of Using Crack Cocaine On A Snippet Of An Apparent Diss Track

Jim Jones has responded to Pusha T‘s alleged diss track aimed at him. The two have been thought to have been feuding since April, when Jones questioned Push’s position on Billboard and VIBE‘s 50 Greatest Rappers Of All Time list. Today (June 24) a clip of the Dipset founding member surfaced online, featuring him laying down vengeful bars in a booth.

In the clip, he makes clear allusions to Push and The Clipse, and even accuses Push of offering crack cocaine to his brother and fellow Clipse member, No Malice.

“That last sh*t you dropped, that sh*t was garbage, take that sh*t back / Plus you got your brother up, what you tryna bring The Clipse back? / Talking about your brother, what happened to that boy? / It’s looking like you were selling crack to that boy,” Jones raps.

This no-bars-held snippet comes days after Pusha T previewed an alleged Jones diss track by The Clipse at Pharrell Williams’ first Louis Vuitton show as creative director in Paris. On the track, Push accuses Jones of trying to be friendly with Drake in order to get a guest verse from him.

“Beware of my name, that there’s delegate / You know I know where you’re delicate / Crush you to pieces, I’ll hum a breath of it / I will close your heaven for the hell of it / You think it’d be valor amongst veterans / I’m watching your fame escape relevance / We all in a room but here’s the elephant / You chasing a feature out of your element,” raps Push.

