Pusha T Joined Phoenix Onstage At The We Love Green Festival In Paris

Last year, Phoenix unveiled their highly anticipated new album Alpha Zulu. They returned in March with an effervescent remix of the track “After Midnight,” featuring Clairo. However, she wasn’t the artist who joined the group onstage at the We Love Green Festival in Paris on Saturday, June 3. That was Pusha T, who was headlining the same day.

Pusha T and Phoenix made for quite the unexpected crossover. Together, they performed Phoenix’s 2000 song “Funky Squaredance” with Pusha’s vocals adding an intriguing harmony. They then jumped into a cover of Clipse’s “All Eyes On Me.”

About Alpha Zulu, Thomas Mars told Uproxx, “Every album we make is a reaction to previous one.” He continued, “As we were digging into this one, we realized that we were putting the songs that had the least in common together. We tried to open the spectrum as much as possible and make a little bit of a Frankenstein. It’s similar to United because we played with all musical styles and genres on the record. It has this playfulness and this idea that you stretch the fabric as much as you can. Also, the pandemic gave us time to be inspired again because we didn’t see each other for a long time. It just hit the reset button a little bit more than with the previous albums.”

Watch fan footage of the performance above.