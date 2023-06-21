Rap beef fans, gather ’round. We’ve got a tasty one in the offing — but it doesn’t look like one of the participants is taking it as seriously as the other. After Jim Jones expressed his surprise at Pusha T’s placement on a recent greatest rappers list, Pusha seemingly clapped back in a song that premiered during Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton fashion show. And while it looks like Push is all the way war-ready, Jim seemingly isn’t sweating the Virginia rapper’s opening shots. In a video on his social media (reshared by Elliott Wilson), Jim can be seen cracking up laughing — and the timing makes it clear just what (and who) he’s laughing at.

Push seemed to take umbrage at Jones’ comments on Spotify’s RapCaviar podcast during a discussion about Billboard‘s 50 Greatest Rappers Of All Time list. Disagreeing with Pusha’s placement at number 29, Jones wondered, “What has he done that puts him in the greatest rappers of all time besides talk about coke that he probably didn’t get himself? He’s nice as sh*t. He could rap his ass off, but what has he done? Nobody wants to be like Pusha T… I don’t know too many n****s in this game that was leaning towards being like Pusha T.”

Later, Jim reiterated his comments on The Breakfast Club, saying, “Could you name five Pusha T records? No. Could you rap to five Pusha T records? I never wanted to be like Pusha, I never had a Pusha moment in my life. Where I’m from, n****s wanted to be like you if you was really that dude as a rapper.”

Pusha, whose profile raised exponentially with his 2018 feud with Drake (with which he claims he’s gotten bored), always seems to be itching for his next fight, but until Jim Jones responds, it doesn’t look like he’s gonna get one here.