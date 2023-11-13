Here Are The Musical Guests For ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ This Week

Jimmy Kimmel Live! returns this week with a slate of guests including Paul Dano, Nick Offerman, and Seth Rogen; Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, and Juno Temple; Julianne Moore and Glenn Howerton; and Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder. The musical guests include 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne , D4vd , The Hives, and Laufey . You can check out more on the musical guests for the week of November 13-17 below.

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne — November 13

Over five years after they first teased their reunion, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne are releasing Welcome 2 ColleGrove, the follow-up to their original 2016 joint album Collegrove. Led by the single “Presha,” the album is due later this week.

D4vd — November 14

Fresh from his impressive performance at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival this past weekend, the genre-agnostic Houston singer’s public profile has been rapidly growing courtesy of breakout singles “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me.” With two EPs under his belt this year and enough buzz to start a honey farm, D4vd (pronounced “David”) is a star on the rise.