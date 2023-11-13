Here Are The Musical Guests For ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ This Week

Jimmy Kimmel Live! returns this week with a slate of guests including Paul Dano, Nick Offerman, and Seth Rogen; Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, and Juno Temple; Julianne Moore and Glenn Howerton; and Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder. The musical guests include 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, D4vd, The Hives, and Laufey. You can check out more on the musical guests for the week of November 13-17 below.
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne — November 13
Over five years after they first teased their reunion, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne are releasing Welcome 2 ColleGrove, the follow-up to their original 2016 joint album Collegrove. Led by the single “Presha,” the album is due later this week.
D4vd — November 14
Fresh from his impressive performance at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival this past weekend, the genre-agnostic Houston singer’s public profile has been rapidly growing courtesy of breakout singles “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me.” With two EPs under his belt this year and enough buzz to start a honey farm, D4vd (pronounced “David”) is a star on the rise.
The Hives — November 15
Speaking of bees, The Hives recently released their sixth studio album in August. The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons was the band’s first release in over 11 years. The Swedish rockers are also granting access to their set via 1ota:
Laufey — November 16
Speaking of Scandinavia, Icelandic jazz singer Laufey takes the stage Thursday, perhaps performing her new single “Christmas Dreaming” to kick off the holiday season. If not, she’s got an impressive catalog of lovely songs that all have star-making potential, including one with D4vd, “This Is How It Feels.”