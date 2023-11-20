Here Are The Musical Guests For ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ This Week

(It’s a holiday week, so the guests for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday have yet to be confirmed.)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! returns this week with a slate of guests including Adam Sandler, Henry Winkler, Will Arnett, Lamorne Morris, and Melissa McCarthy. The musical guests include Alec Benjamin. You can check out more on the musical guests for the week of November 20-24 below.

Alec Benjamin — Tuesday, November 21

Alec Benjamin is a 29-year-old alt-pop singer-songwriter best known for the 2018 single “Let Me Down Slowly” featuring Alessia Cara. The single was certified 3× Platinum, peaking at No. 79 on the US Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart. The mixtape from which the song is taken, Narrated For You reached No. 127 on the Billboard 200, an impressive debut for a then-new artist.

Benjamin followed up in 2020 with his debut album for Warner, These Two Windows, which landed at No. 75 on the Billboard 200, propelled by singles like “Must Have Been The Wind,” “Jesus In LA,” and “Mind Is A Prison.” His second major-label album release came in 2022, with (Un)Commentary for Elektra, with singles “The Way You Felt,” “Older,” “Shadow Of Mine,” “Speakers,” and “Devil Doesn’t Bargain.”

Earlier this year, he opened for John Mayer on part of Mayer’s North American tour, and released the single “Different Kind Of Beautiful” in October, suggesting he might have a new album coming soon.