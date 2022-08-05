In 2018, Kanye West felt like a completely different person. It was difficult for many to grasp what the Graduation rapper had become, especially after proclaiming “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people” ten years earlier on national television. As a result, many fans and collaborators distanced themselves from the superproducer. One peer in particular, John Legend, recently spoke about how Ye’s political beliefs related to Donald Trump caused a chasm in their friendship.

CNN’s The Axe Files host David Axelrod spoke with the “All Of Me” artist and inquired as to the state of his relationship with West, Daily Mail reports. Legend replied, “We aren’t friends as much as we used to be because, I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump. I think it became, uh, too much for us to sustain our friendship, honestly.”

The R&B artist continued, sharing that the Yeezy founder took issue with his lack of support during Ye’s presidential campaign: “I wasn’t alone in that, but, you know, he was not happy about that. And we really haven’t been close since then.”

West and Legend previously worked together on “Selfish,” “Number One,” “They Say,” “Blame Game,” and many other records.

West has yet to comment on what Legend said.