Getty Image

John Legend has been announced as the performer at the fourth annual Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala, according to press release from the LADF. This year’s Blue Diamond Gala will take place Monday, June 11 at Dodger Stadium in LA, with a concert by Legend to entertain attendees. Legend has long been involved in charity and activism, so he is a perfect fit for the event.

The LADF is the official team charity of the Dodgers, with a mission to “strengthen and support our key cornerstone programs in Sports + Recreation, Education + Literacy and Health + Wellness benefitting children and families in need throughout the greater Los Angeles region,” according to the Foundation’s website. The Foundation boasts over $21 million in investments into the LA community through both direct programs and gifting grants to local organizations and the Blue Diamond Gala is its fundraiser to expand its direct programs, Dodgers Dreamfields and Dodger RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities).

Through those programs, the LADF is pushing toward a goal of building 50 baseball fields in underserved communities and reaching 10,000 children through the sport. The Gala will feature a dinner party, a blue carpet, the two-hour John Legend concert, and post-show food trucks, a staple of the Los Angeles community.

Mark Walter, Dodger owner and chairman of the LADF Board, said of the performance, “The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation is thrilled that John Legend will be a part of what is sure to be an unforgettable celebration. By reaching 10,000 youth with our Dodgers RBI program and completing our 50th Dodgers Dreamfield, we are making meaningful progress in providing nurturing and empowering opportunities for the young people in our most overlooked local communities.”