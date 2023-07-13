We’re just weeks removed from Jon Batiste announcing World Music Radio, his forthcoming album with a world-beating tracklist featuring the likes of Fireboy DML, Kenny G, Lana Del Rey, Lil Wayne, Jon Bellion, JID, and NewJeans. Batiste punctuated the news by releasing “Calling Your Name.” On Wednesday, July 12, the five-time Grammy winner waded further into his World Music Radio world, with “Drink Water” featuring Bellion and Fireboy DML.
“Traveling with my wife, leaning into the culturally diverse group of friends and family that make up my inner circle birthed the foundations for what is now World Music Radio – much of which was recorded in transit, hotel rooms, basements and on smartphones either abroad or near big bodies of water,” Batiste said in a statement.
The track delivers concise, valuable life advice atop an infectiously buoyant soundscape: “So take a deep breath, drink water / You know that these streets just now calm down / So take a deep breath, drink water / You know that these streets just now / Calm down or calm down or calm down / Whenever you feel like you might drown or calm down or calm down / You know that these streets just loud.”
Upon announcing World Music Radio in June, Batiste posted a lengthy Instagram caption explaining its origins and intended purpose:
“World Music Radio is a concept album that takes place in the interstellar regions of the universe. The listener is led through the album by an interstellar traveling griot named Billy Bob Bo Bob, who takes you sonically all around the world at the speed of light.
I created this album with a feeling of liberation in my life and a renewed sense of exploration of my personhood, my craft and of the world around me unlike anything I ever felt before.
This new album will fill your soul, open your heart and stretch your mind while expanding your vision of popular art. We really wanted to re-examine and redefine terms like world music as they exist in the culture…(more on the later)
A range of collaborations in locations all across the globe made this vision a reality.
There was a lot of joy in making this and it definitely translates to the listening experience, and now to you.
Exec produced this with my friends Jon Bellion and Ryan Lynn. More surprises to come so stay tuned. Welcome to World Music Radio.”
Listen to “Drink Water” above.
World Music Radio is out 8/18 via Verve/Interscope. Find more information here.