We’re just weeks removed from Jon Batiste announcing World Music Radio, his forthcoming album with a world-beating tracklist featuring the likes of Fireboy DML, Kenny G, Lana Del Rey, Lil Wayne, Jon Bellion, JID, and NewJeans. Batiste punctuated the news by releasing “Calling Your Name.” On Wednesday, July 12, the five-time Grammy winner waded further into his World Music Radio world, with “Drink Water” featuring Bellion and Fireboy DML.

“Traveling with my wife, leaning into the culturally diverse group of friends and family that make up my inner circle birthed the foundations for what is now World Music Radio – much of which was recorded in transit, hotel rooms, basements and on smartphones either abroad or near big bodies of water,” Batiste said in a statement.

The track delivers concise, valuable life advice atop an infectiously buoyant soundscape: “So take a deep breath, drink water / You know that these streets just now calm down / So take a deep breath, drink water / You know that these streets just now / Calm down or calm down or calm down / Whenever you feel like you might drown or calm down or calm down / You know that these streets just loud.”

Upon announcing World Music Radio in June, Batiste posted a lengthy Instagram caption explaining its origins and intended purpose: