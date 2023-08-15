Jon Batiste’s New Album ‘World Music Radio’: Everything We Know So Far

It’s been a little over two years since the release of Jon Batiste’s Grammy Award-winning album We Are and one since he left The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and his new album, World Music Radio, is just days away.

He announced the album in June, releasing its single “Drink Water” with Jon Bellion and Fireboy DML in July. It’s described as a concept album with the intention of “expanding your vision of popular art.” With the release of the long-awaited follow-up to We Are imminent, here is everything we know about World Music Radio.