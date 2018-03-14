Jonathan Wilson Shares A Trippy Old School Video For ‘There’s A Light,’ An ‘Anthem Of Pure Positivity’

03.14.18 5 hours ago

Jonathan Wilson has worked with the likes of Father John Misty and Roger Waters, but guess what? He knows what he’s doing just fine on his own too. He recently released a new solo album, Rare Birds, and on it, he proves himself a capable frontman with a propensity for busting out timeless hooks and killer songwriting. He puts that on display in his new video for album highlight “There’s A Light.”

The video was created by Grant James, shot on “obsolete Japanese broadcast cameras,” and features analog effects performed by hand, which create a disorienting psychedelic effect. Wilson says that the song, which features guest vocals from Lucius, came along later than most tracks on the album and was recorded in one take:

“One of my favorite tracks on Rare Birds is undoubtedly ‘There’s A Light.’ It was written late in the sessions, the idea came to me that I needed an anthem of pure positivity, the point was to put these words of peace, love, and hope in the mouths of whoever sang along. The track you hear is the first take we played of the song, ever.”

Around The Web

TAGSJONATHAN WILSONThere's A Light

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 7 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP