Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jonathan Wilson has worked with the likes of Father John Misty and Roger Waters, but guess what? He knows what he’s doing just fine on his own too. He recently released a new solo album, Rare Birds, and on it, he proves himself a capable frontman with a propensity for busting out timeless hooks and killer songwriting. He puts that on display in his new video for album highlight “There’s A Light.”

The video was created by Grant James, shot on “obsolete Japanese broadcast cameras,” and features analog effects performed by hand, which create a disorienting psychedelic effect. Wilson says that the song, which features guest vocals from Lucius, came along later than most tracks on the album and was recorded in one take: