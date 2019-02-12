Getty Image

Best New Artist Grammy nominee Jorja Smith and R&B-pop superstar Kali Uchis have announced the hottest tour of the spring. Smith and Uchis will co-headline The Kali And Jorja Tour, beginning in Washington, DC in April and wrapping a month later in Toronto. The two singers will be playing some of the biggest venues of their careers so far, including the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Smith and Uchis’ 2018 tours sold out fast, so be sure to grab your tickets when they go on sale to the public Friday, February 15.

The pair are a match in dreamy R&B-pop heaven. I can’t imagine a more perfectly suited pair of co-headliners, especially since the two have already collaborated on Uchis’ song “Tyrant.” Check out Smith and Uchis’ full itinerary below.

04/28 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

05/01 — Boston, MA @ Agganis

05/03 New York, NY @ The Theater at Madison Square Garden

05/06 Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

05/08 Miami, FL @ The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason

05/10 Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

05/11 Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

05/17 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

05/18 Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheatre

05/20 Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

05/22 Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

05/24 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell

05/25 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

05/28 Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

05/30 Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach