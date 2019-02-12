Best New Artist Grammy nominee Jorja Smith and R&B-pop superstar Kali Uchis have announced the hottest tour of the spring. Smith and Uchis will co-headline The Kali And Jorja Tour, beginning in Washington, DC in April and wrapping a month later in Toronto. The two singers will be playing some of the biggest venues of their careers so far, including the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Smith and Uchis’ 2018 tours sold out fast, so be sure to grab your tickets when they go on sale to the public Friday, February 15.
The pair are a match in dreamy R&B-pop heaven. I can’t imagine a more perfectly suited pair of co-headliners, especially since the two have already collaborated on Uchis’ song “Tyrant.” Check out Smith and Uchis’ full itinerary below.
04/28 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
05/01 — Boston, MA @ Agganis
05/03 New York, NY @ The Theater at Madison Square Garden
05/06 Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
05/08 Miami, FL @ The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason
05/10 Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
05/11 Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
05/17 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
05/18 Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheatre
05/20 Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
05/22 Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
05/24 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell
05/25 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/28 Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
05/30 Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
