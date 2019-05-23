Jose Canseco Loves The Lonely Island’s Parody Of Him In ‘The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience’

Andy Samberg has a history of taking the drama of sports and turning it into something absurd and hilarious. A few years ago, he starred alongside Kit Harington in the hilarious HBO tennis mockumentary 7 Days In Hell, and now The Lonely Island has a new Netflix “visual poem” called The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience, in which Samberg and Akiva Schaffer play Jose Canseco and Mark McGuire as they rap in character. Well, those two guys are still around, and it turns out that at least one of them has already seen the special.

In fact, Jose Canseco is pretty excited about it. He took to Twitter to share his appreciation for The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience, saying that he thought it was hilarious. Additionally, he’d be more than happy to team up with The Lonely Island himself for some sort of follow-up video. Canseco tweeted, “just watched The Unauthorized Bash Brothers video! I can’t stop laughing. Loved it. If you want to do a follow up video contact my Manager Morgan,” followed by Morgan’s phone number, which Canseco also lists in his Twitter bio.

It’s truly a bizarre half hour of programming, and it even features Sia… as portrayed by Sterling K. Brown.

