Joyce Wrice plans to kick off October with new music. Following her critically acclaimed debut album, Overgrown, Wrice is set to drop her new EP, Motive next month. The EP will primarily feature production by Kaytranada.

Ahead of the EP, Wrice shared the Kill Bill-inspired video for “Iced Tea” yesterday. The song “Iced Tea” arrived this past March, exactly a year after the release of Overgrown. With Motive, Wrice wanted to create a project with more uptempo tracks as a bridge between her debut and her sophomore albums.

“In between coming off of my debut album and brainstorming ideas for my sophomore album, I was motivated to create an EP that the world could dance to,” said Wrice in a statement. “This new project is experimental, fun, carefree, and sexy. After Overgrown, I was inspired to be free-spirited and to let loose and during this process, I was consistently asking myself, ‘What’s your motive?'”

In addition to Kaytranada, Motive will also feature production by Kaelin Ellis and Osinach Nwaneri, as well as songwriting by Trey Campbell, Miraa May, and Mack Kaene.

Check out the Motive cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Iced Tea” Feat. Kaytranada

2. “Spent”

3. “Looking For Ya”

4. “Bittersweet Goodbyes”

5. “Pace Yourself”

Motive is out 10/7 via Joyce Wrice Music. Pre-save it here.