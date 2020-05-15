Following an equal amount of singles and album delays, Joyner Lucas shared his sophomore album, ADHD. The 18-track effort saw appearances from Young Thug, Timbaland, Logic, Fabolous, and more, but one of its standout records came thanks to an equally standout visual. Dropping “Will” days before the album’s arrival, Lucas paired the single’s with a visual that found himself in Will Smith’s shoes — his film shoes at least. Reenacting scenes from Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, Pursuit Of Happiness, Bad Boys, Men In Black, and more, the video was a warm way to honor the legendary actor.

A month removed from meeting for the first time ever over a zoom call, where they both watched the “Will” video, Smith and Lucas have decided to add a new chapter to their story with a remix of “Will.” Kicking off with Lucas leading the way, Smith steps into the spotlight and grabs the mic to lay off a verse of his own where he reminds listeners of his hip-hop past, one that came “back before there was streaming sales,” Smith raps. “Way before all the iTunes and the fans had to get CDs still.”

Soon after the video’s inital release, Will Smith would praise Lucas for the video saying, “I am humbled and honored. One of the lines in there, you say, ‘You inspire people and you don’t even know it.’ It has been my intention from day one to into the world and just put positive energy and to be able to use my creation to inspire and elevate and empower. I just love what you’ve done — it’s creative… Hope to meet you one day.”

Press play on the remix is above.

ADHD is out now via Twenty Nine Music Group. Get it here.