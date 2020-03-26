Music

Will Smith Praises Joyner Lucas’ Creative Video Recreating His Iconic Film Career

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Will Smith says that he is “humbled and honored” by Worcester, Massachusetts rapper Joyner Lucas‘ “creative” “Will” video, in which the rapper reproduces iconic musical moments from throughout Smith’s near-30-year acting career. In the video, Lucas appears as Will’s characters from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, Bad Boys, Men In Black, Wild Wild West, I, Robot, Shark Tale, The Pursuit Of Happyness, I Am Legend, Concussion, and Aladdin, with a “cameo appearance” from the man himself at the end via some truly impressive CGI.

View this post on Instagram

WOW!!! That’s Crazy!  #Humbled @joynerlucas

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

The real Will posted a clip from the video to his Instagram along with a video message from himself to Joyner. “Yo, that joint is crazy,” he compliments the younger rapper. “Dude, I am humbled and honored. One of the lines in there, you say, ‘You inspire people and you don’t even know it.’ It has been my intention from day one to into the world and just put positive energy and to be able to use my creation to inspire and elevate and empower. I just love what you’ve done — it’s creative… Hope to meet you one day.”

“WIll” is Lucas’ third video from his upcoming sophomore album, ADHD, which releases this Friday, March 27.

Watch the video for “Will” above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×