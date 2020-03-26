Will Smith says that he is “humbled and honored” by Worcester, Massachusetts rapper Joyner Lucas‘ “creative” “Will” video, in which the rapper reproduces iconic musical moments from throughout Smith’s near-30-year acting career. In the video, Lucas appears as Will’s characters from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, Bad Boys, Men In Black, Wild Wild West, I, Robot, Shark Tale, The Pursuit Of Happyness, I Am Legend, Concussion, and Aladdin, with a “cameo appearance” from the man himself at the end via some truly impressive CGI.

The real Will posted a clip from the video to his Instagram along with a video message from himself to Joyner. “Yo, that joint is crazy,” he compliments the younger rapper. “Dude, I am humbled and honored. One of the lines in there, you say, ‘You inspire people and you don’t even know it.’ It has been my intention from day one to into the world and just put positive energy and to be able to use my creation to inspire and elevate and empower. I just love what you’ve done — it’s creative… Hope to meet you one day.”

“WIll” is Lucas’ third video from his upcoming sophomore album, ADHD, which releases this Friday, March 27.

Watch the video for “Will” above.