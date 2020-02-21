Jpegmafia Continues His Prolific Streak With The Self-Deprecating ‘Bald!’

Jpegmafia doesn’t take himself too seriously. Ahead of the release of his 2019 album, All My Heroes Are Cornballs, the rapper released a teaser video that featured his friends trashing his music, calling it “garbage” and “audio waterboarding.” The album itself even mocks contemporary rap. But Jpegmafia’s satirical takes give him loads of material, and the rapper is continuing his prolific streak with yet another single.

“Bald!” is Jpegmafia’s latest effort after uploading a cover of Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby.” Backed by expansive synths and a rolling beat, Peggy centers the song around his receding hairline. “Boy, you can’t rap for sh*t / Shuttlesworth blessed me with talent / Hairline proof God needs balance / Bald (Dwyane Wade),” he raps in the first verse.

The lo-fi video accompanying the track stitches together self-recorded clips of the rapper. Edited with amateur tactics, the video shows picture-in-picture shots of the rapper goofing around.

Though the name leaves no room for question as to what the song is about, Jpegmafia was dropping hints on Twitter ahead of its release. Peggy told fans the track will “target the bald demographic.”

MY NEW MUSIC WILL TARGET THE BALD DEMOGRPAHIC. pic.twitter.com/DhUg7iqEqq — JPEGMAFIA (@darkskinmanson) February 20, 2020

Listen to “Bald!” above.

