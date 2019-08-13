Jpegmafia was a surprise breakout in 2018, with his jangly beats and forceful rap style on his sophomore album, Veteran. The album’s success eventually led him to tour with Vince Staples and found him a perch on many outlets’ 2018 “best-of” lists. Now he returns with his first new single, “Jesus, Forgive Me, I Am A Thot,” a video directed by Andrew Mcglennon, and the announcement of his own headlining tour beginning this fall.

The video is comprised of relatively straightforward performance shots, letting Jpeg do the work of drawing the viewer in with his erratic movements and pendulous mood swings in delivery. Despite its simple appearance, Jpeg went to some extreme lengths to capture the imagery, telling Billboard: “I hiked five f*cking hours for this shoot. Five. F*cking. Hours. If anybody doesn’t like it, then f*ck you. I hiked five hours. I don’t care. It’s beautiful, it’s elegant, and it doesn’t have to force you into keeping your attention. I just wanted something that was able to be suspenseful without forcing it. This video is just me existing. I wanted you to be moved by what’s going on.”

Jpeg’s upcoming tour dates can be found below.

10/14 — Scottsdale, AZ @ Pubrock​

10/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teregram​

10/16 — Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

10/18 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

10/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

10/20 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos​

10/24 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

10/25 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

10/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

10/29 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10/30 — Detroit, MI @ The Pire Room

10/31 — Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

11/02 — San Diego, CA @ Dia De Los Deftones​

11/04 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

11/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/10 — Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar

11/11 — Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar