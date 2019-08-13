Jpegmafia was a surprise breakout in 2018, with his jangly beats and forceful rap style on his sophomore album, Veteran. The album’s success eventually led him to tour with Vince Staples and found him a perch on many outlets’ 2018 “best-of” lists. Now he returns with his first new single, “Jesus, Forgive Me, I Am A Thot,” a video directed by Andrew Mcglennon, and the announcement of his own headlining tour beginning this fall.
The video is comprised of relatively straightforward performance shots, letting Jpeg do the work of drawing the viewer in with his erratic movements and pendulous mood swings in delivery. Despite its simple appearance, Jpeg went to some extreme lengths to capture the imagery, telling Billboard: “I hiked five f*cking hours for this shoot. Five. F*cking. Hours. If anybody doesn’t like it, then f*ck you. I hiked five hours. I don’t care. It’s beautiful, it’s elegant, and it doesn’t have to force you into keeping your attention. I just wanted something that was able to be suspenseful without forcing it. This video is just me existing. I wanted you to be moved by what’s going on.”
Jpeg’s upcoming tour dates can be found below.
10/14 — Scottsdale, AZ @ Pubrock
10/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teregram
10/16 — Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
10/18 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
10/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
10/20 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/24 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
10/25 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
10/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
10/29 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
10/30 — Detroit, MI @ The Pire Room
10/31 — Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall
11/02 — San Diego, CA @ Dia De Los Deftones
11/04 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
11/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
11/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/10 — Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar
11/11 — Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar