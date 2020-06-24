Jpegmafia Laments Black Support Of Donald Trump On ‘The Bends!’

Throughout his presidency and during the campaign leading up to his election, Donald Trump has faced a significant amount of criticism. The music world has spoken out against the POTUS on the regular, and the latest to do so in song is Jpegmafia on his latest single, “The Bends!.”

In the video, Jpegmafia wears what appears to be a brown beekeeper’s suit as raps on a desolate road and in the surrounding brush. Lyrically, there is no mistaking that he is discussing the president. In fact, similarly to Meek Mill’s “Otherside Of America,” the song begins with a sample of a Trump speech. Trump says, “The support we’re getting from the African-American community has been overwhelming, and I wanna thank each and every one of you.”

From there, Jpegmafia criticizes the president in a number of ways, building on the opening sample to lament the support Trump has received and continues to enjoy from some members of the Black community. Lyrics include, “My leader treat me like a enemy, he a casualty / Wonder if he cry when he sees fans of me / Can’t believe we thought he’d be the man for me / It’s sad, for real, melody,” “People pray for the press to impeach / Deeper down, know that vote is a loss,” and, “MAGA raps, caught a body in a MAGA hat.”

Watch Jpegmafia’s video for “The Bends!” above.

