JT’s latest single may be titled “No Bars,” but the rapper had endless zingy one-liners for her partner Lil Uzi Vert’s former fling. According to a Twitter Voice message recorded by JT, a woman named Saudiah B has been attempting to grab the attention of Uzi.

“A have to do a voice note for this lame ass b*tch because it’s too much to type. This b*tch done built up the courage to write me back three years later. You lame ass hoe,” he says in the recording, referring to a series of tweets from the woman.

Lil Uzi Vert’s mention of the woman in his 2020 Future duet “Marni on Me” led some fans to believe that she was romantically linked to him, although Uzi and JT were, in fact, a couple. The lyrics in question read, “You know I got the racks on me (whoa, whoa) / Swag like Saudiah B (Saudiah B) / Swaggin’ on your ho like B (yeah, yeah) / Still got Rick my feet (my feet).”

After JT was caught on camera throwing her phone at Uzi, vowing to end their relationship during the 2023 BET Awards. However, it seems like the couple quietly worked through their issues. However, one of Lil Uzi Vert’s rumored ex-lovers didn’t quite get the memo, or so JT believes.

In a note posted to Saudiah’s page, she addressed the rumors, writing, “I was gonna leave it alone, but since you think it’s okay to play with me on social media…Again f*ck it! You constantly run with this side b*tch narrative which you know isn’t true. You dm’d me, stalked me down in the mall, etc. Any chance you get, you crash out literally (you know what I’m talking about). I don’t and have not dealt with Uzi. I know it takes a village, but keep it cute. I’m clearly a trigger, but from here on out, when my name is mentioned, skip over it!”

Also, thank you for correcting the spelling on my name! @ThegirlJT pic.twitter.com/0QkxAvEjCB — Saudiah B. (@SaudiahB2) July 17, 2023

Following her tweet, JT didn’t hold back from giving her side of the story.

You’re delusional, get off my dick. Im not going back & forth over a Nigga I don’t deal with. Why do you feel like you know so much about me? Obsessed. Go run your car into another house please. Crack baby https://t.co/IX0pQpnxis — Saudiah B. (@SaudiahB2) July 17, 2023

No you don’t. You love me, that’s why you so updated and think you know so much about me. Making up lies is even low for you, you do too much behind them. Crashing cars into houses, murdering babies, embarrassing yourself constantly. You do everything but leave https://t.co/CjWUIL0SSj — Saudiah B. (@SaudiahB2) July 17, 2023

Girl you don’t wanna start talking about looks that’s too easy. Let’s post selfies, I’ll go first. Only one rule: gotta post your original face https://t.co/KxkjHGKFRw — Saudiah B. (@SaudiahB2) July 17, 2023

Speaking of homes, did you move your stuff back into theirs? https://t.co/qKFllLkObE — Saudiah B. (@SaudiahB2) July 17, 2023

I got mines, theirs & ours! You thought you ate that? https://t.co/PYUkSxzZC3 — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) July 17, 2023

Her friend and group member, Yung Miami, chimed in to stop JT from addressing the young lady, tweeting, “Stop arguing with that hoe @ThegirlJT. Uzi didn’t do nothing for her, and neither can you! Leave a b*tch where they pathetic at!”

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.