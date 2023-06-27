During the BET Awards over the weekend, Lil Uzi Vert and his girlfriend, JT of City Girls, got into a fight. However, although it had originally been speculated that their argument started over Ice Spice, TMZ and members of JT’s team are denying that she played a role.

Fans and viewers had first believed it, given Uzi rapped “I got a nice wife, wig came off twice / She got a little afro, she looks like Ice Spice” during his performance at the awards show.

One Twitter user also made a thread about JT and Uzi at the show, claiming she got mad after he was talking to Ice. “I overheard him cussing at her too so they both be just saying outlandish sh*t it seems like but after about 20 min. She just starts ignoring his pleading and gets up and acts like she paying attention to the performances… he tried to touch her and she almost clocked him!” they wrote.

JT had also thrown her phone at him during the event, as other attendees shot videos of the tension.

Full story JT and Uzi: A thread 🧵👀 pic.twitter.com/7ytc741h8y — 4everChantel (@chantelbabbyy) June 26, 2023

“Gimme my phone bitch, don’t ever try to play with me” why Jt clock Uzi with her phone Omggg pic.twitter.com/p6VMV1QBXR — WRITE A RAP 🎤 | FAN Account (@WriteARapSis) June 26, 2023

In reality, there is reportedly no drama between JT and Ice — or even JT and Lil Uzi Vert. She simply had gotten upset over losing her seat during the audience moving around, according to her team, and the couple left together as normal.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.