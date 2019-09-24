In June, Juice WRLD visited Funk Flex on Hot 97 to freestyle for him. That freestyle apparently wasn’t all of the bars that Juice spit that day. Tuesday, another segment of Juice’s freestyle was uploaded onto Hot 97’s Youtube. The caption reads: “Yes from the night of #Freestyle127 but a couple (of) months later(,) plus totally fire BARS makes sense to give him another #!”

Accompanied by Ski Mask The Slump God, Juice WRLD wastes little time picking up where he left off, rapping for six minutes straight. “My n—a Ski just walked in this b*tch,” Juice says. “My brother from another mother, we getting rich / I pull up on him with that Lito, p*ssy n—a get stitched / I pull up on him with that Lilo, p*ssy n—a get stitched / That’s what I meant to said, this is off of the head / I’m a leave him dead with his momma calling the feds, screaming Juice WRLD killed my son and took his bread / Should’ve kept his ass in the house, that’s what I said.”

Juice WRLD released the video to “Graduation Music” with Blanco last month and also made an appearance on Young Thug’s So Much Fun album. The rapper’s been making great music since reportedly quitting lean this summer.