Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of Juice WRLD’s tragic death. The Chicago rapper died from an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine following a seizure at Chicago’s Midway International Airport in December 2019. To honor his passing a year later, his longtime girlfriend Ally Lotti took to Twitter to share a pair of letters he wrote prior to his death.

The first dates back to early 2019, when Juice WRLD served as an opening act for Nicki Minaj’s tour stop in Düsseldorf, Germany. It was written to Lotti and it reads in part, “You are: my sanity, my safe haven, my first and last true love, my BFF, my home… You are my everything.” The second letter is directed at his fans, and it thanks them for their unwavering support. “I’ve been broken 4 so long without repair,” it says. “You fixed me permanently… So I cannot let you out my [sight]. You are my [umbrella] when it’s raining, you keep me dry from my own tears and the tears of the world.”

In addition to the letters, Lotti also shared a pair of text messages between her and the late rapper that displayed the love they had for each other.

Lotti also told XXL that he wrote the letters and hid them in her wallet. She discovered them when she reached into the wallet to pay for the outfit she wore for his funeral.

You can read the letters and the text messages between Juice and Lotti above.