Juice WRLD’s Engineer Says The Rapper Never Bought A Car, But Had Four ATVs

Juice WRLD may have been one of the most successful rappers of the past half-decade, but according to his engineer Max Lord, he never seemed interested in spending his hard-earned money on the accessories rappers are usually known for splurging on. In a profile of the late rapper for GQ, Lord remembers Juice’s penchant for spending his money instead on PlayStation games and Yu-Gi-Oh cards, revealing that the “Lucid Dreams” rapper never even bought a car.

“All he cared about were his friends and trying to have fun and be in the moment,” Lord shared. “He didn’t care about any of the superfluous stuff or anything but his loved ones, his friends, and making music and having fun. He never had one car, but he has 10 dirt bikes and four ATVs, just so he and his friends can go out and have fun together… He was just a kid.” Juice previously showed his love for dirt bikes and motocross in the video for “Conversations.” It’s also noted that he bought paintball guns for his crew to celebrate his 21st birthday in Chicago just before he died; he never got to use them, as he overdosed during a police search of his plane after landing in Chicago from Los Angeles.

You can read the full profile here.