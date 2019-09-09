Juice Wrld Posted His Phone Number On Instagram And He Wants Everybody To Text Him

Aside from a few outliers, most of the top musicians of the day are on social media, meaning that it’s easy for fans to get in touch with them (easier than it was pre-internet, anyway). Artists understandably don’t have time to answer all of their fans, though, but Juice Wrld is about to put in a real strong effort on that front. He wants to have real conversations with his followers, and he gave out his phone number to help make that happen.

This morning, Juice Wrld posted a video of himself saying, “Yo, it’s Juice Wrld, and I have an announcement to make. There are couple ways that y’all can usually get in contact with me, whether it be Instagram, Twitter, you know, whatever. But I’m gonna give you my number, so if you need to talk about anything, you can reach me. I’m just [going to] go ahead and give my number to y’all, so all my fans can have it: (713) 999-6031. That’s (713) 999-6031. Gang, love all y’all.” He also captioned the post, “Text me at (713) 999-6031, let’s talk about everything and i promise i won’t leave you on read.”

However, it doesn’t look like Juice Wrld will actually be talking directly to those who text him. Texting the phone number he posted out leads to an almost immediate response with a link to sign up for a text/email list (presumably for Juice Wrld updates) and the message, “Hey its Juice WRLD. Appreciate u hitting my phone. Sometimes I got sh*t to say that is just for my fans and not for social media and the public. This is a way for us to talk like some real people instead of all the bullsh*t. Save my number so we can talk.”

Meanwhile, Juice Wrld and Benny Blanco recently released a video for their collaboration “Graduation,” and it features appearances from Hailee Steinfeld, Dove Cameron, Noah Cyrus, Olivia Munn, and Lil Dicky.