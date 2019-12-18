Juice WRLD Is Still Being Sued By Yellowcard Over ‘Lucid Dreams’

In October, Juice WRLD found himself on the wrong end of a lawsuit filed by former Yellowcard members William Ryan Key, Peter Michael Mosely, Longineu Warren Parsons, and Sean Michael Wellman-Mackin. They alleged that Juice’s breakout hit “Lucid Dreams” copied “melodic elements” from their song, “Holly Wood Died.” The Yellowcard members are suing for over $15 million in damages, and although Juice WRLD recently died, the group is pressing on with its lawsuit.

XXL notes that according to new court documents, Yellowcard has given Juice WRLD representatives and his co-defendants — Taz Taylor, Nick Mira, Grade A Productions, and Interscope Records — more time to respond to the complaint filed against them. The original deadline was December 9, but that has now been pushed back to February 4, 2020.

Yellowcard’s attorney Richard Busch said back when the lawsuit was filed, “This was not a lawsuit the guys wanted to file. They put all of the parties on notice a long while ago and gave them every opportunity to try to resolve it. That notice was pretty much ignored leaving them with no real choice. As alleged in the Complaint, this is not just a generic Emo Rap song, but is a blatant copy of significant original compositional elements of Holly Wood Died in several respects. Beyond that, everything we have to say is in the Complaint.”