Juicy J Teased The Return Of Three 6 Mafia With A Reunion Tour Announcement

Three 6 Mafia plan to make an unforgettable return in 2020. Juicy J announced the iconic group’s return with a reunion tour.

Juicy J teased the reunion tour announcement with a hype video posted to Twitter. “THE RETURN OF THREE 6 MAFIA 2020 TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT COMING SOON….” he wrote. Set to Three 6’s hit “Stay Fly,” the video shows clips of sold-out arenas.

Three 6 Mafia’s reunion was previously announced by Juicy J in August, but it only consisted of one show in their Memphis hometown. DJ Paul and Juicy J reunited on stage with original members of the Hypnotize Minds crew and surviving members of Three 6 Mafia. Juicy J, DJ Paul, Gangsta Boo, Crunchy Black, Project Pat, Lil Wyte, and La Chat joined together on stage, while DMX and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony supported the mid-October show.

Though the 2019 reunion had only one show on the bill, it looks as though the group will get together once again since their 2012 disbandment. Since the hiatus, two original members of Three 6 Mafia have died. Lord Infamous died of a heart attack just a year later while Koopsta Knicca suffered a stroke in 2015 and passed shortly thereafter.

But Juicy J continued music with his solo career after the group split. The rapper has been steadily releasing albums, with Rubba Band Business being his most recent effort.

Watch Juicy J’s tour announcement video above.

