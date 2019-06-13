Courtesy of Matador Records

Here’s good news for Julien Baker fans, particularly those who are champing at the bit for new music — two new Baker songs hit streaming services today. Previously only released as a physical 7-inch for Record Store Day, both “Red Door” and “Conversation Piece” are now available digitally. Perhaps the decision was partially due to the success of the release, which hit No. 6 on the Record Store Day Exclusive Singles Chart (yes, there is a chart for that, apparently). This is some of the first new music from Baker since the release of her Matador debut Turn Out The Lights in 2017, which followed up her 2015 breakout Sprained Ankle.

Of course, she was also part of last year’s powerhouse supergroup, Boygenius, but as far as solo music, these two songs are the best thing fans have to go off when it comes to what direction Baker might go on her third full-length release. They’re right in the same vein as her past releases, elegant and emotional, packed with feeling and sad in spirit, if still hopeful in tone. But a press release notes that “Red Door” was written during the Turn Out The Lights sessions, so if Baker has been working on new music, it might still be a total departure from these two songs.

Listen to the two tracks above, and look for more new music from Baker, potentially coming soon.