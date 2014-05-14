Justin Bieber Is Being Investigated For Attempted Robbery In Los Angeles

Justin Bieber continues his descent into the darkness, this time with an alleged robbery to add to his joke of rap sheet. The Los Angeles Police Department are currently investigating claims that Justin Bieber attempted to rob an unnamed victim in the San Fernando Valley. From TMZ:
The woman tells TMZ … Monday night she was at the Sherman Oaks Castle Park — a complex with miniature golf and a batting cage — when she spotted Justin and his entourage playing a little mini golf and then hitting balls.
The woman says Justin and his crew got into an altercation with some guys at the batting cage when J.B. noticed she was going for her cellphone to take pictures. She says Justin demanded to see her phone so he could erase any photos. She says she refused to fork over the phone so he then went into her purse and grabbed it.
The woman says she began wrestling with Bieber, trying to get her phone back. She says he ripped it out of her hands but couldn’t accomplish his mission because the phone was locked.
She says Justin gave her the phone back and demanded that she unlock it to see if she took photos. She obliged and showed Justin she had taken none. She says she told Justin she and her 13-year-old daughter just wanted to say hi, and Justin screamed, “You’re humiliating yourself in front of your daughter. Why don’t you just get out of here.” Her daughter started crying.
She says at that point Justin turned and started screaming at someone else.
Yep, that certainly sounds like a crime to me. A crime of taste. Still, I kinda like to picture Biebs as a modern day Jesse James. Just take that picture above as an example of what might’ve been. Riding the back country, running from the law, throwing eggs at the Sioux encampment over yonder.
The Jesse James reference also allows me to point out how the saga of Jesse James came to an end:
One can only hope. Or at least I can picture myself as Brad Pitt and offer a little sweet relief in these troubled times.
The definition of “robbery” seems to have been stretched quite a bit here. However, based on this precedent, I would like to prosecute those guys in junior high who grabbed my baseball cap off my head, played “keep away” with it for 90 seconds, and then threw it back at me and said “it’s a crappy cap, anyway, nerd!”
taking something that doesn’t belong to you is stealing, regardless of if you give it back afterwards.
With that said, Bieber could easily be charged with menacing and assault.
Yeah you don’t get to even attempt to take anything from another adult without consequences. So even thought calling it a robbery is a stretch there is certainly a crime here. Assault for one, you don’t get to wrestle with a woman in public to take something from her. So good one.
Yeah, I was thinking assault was a better charge.
Also, when will people learn: STAY AT LEAST 50 FEET FROM THE BIEBER AT ALL TIMES AND DON’T MAKE EYE CONTACT. HE CAN THROW HIS FECES!
I wish that was Christopher Reeves’ horse.
+1
How the fuck is anyone overpowered by that little douche?
I’d order one of my “crew” to “grab that bitch’s phone, yo.”
Except Bieber’s “crew” are probably all scrawnier and wimpier than he is.