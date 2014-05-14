Justin Bieber Is Being Investigated For Attempted Robbery In Los Angeles

Entertainment Writer
05.14.14 8 Comments
Justin Bieber continues his descent into the darkness, this time with an alleged robbery to add to his joke of rap sheet. The Los Angeles Police Department are currently investigating claims that Justin Bieber attempted to rob an unnamed victim in the San Fernando Valley. From TMZ:

The woman tells TMZ … Monday night she was at the Sherman Oaks Castle Park — a complex with miniature golf and a batting cage — when she spotted Justin and his entourage playing a little mini golf and then hitting balls.

The woman says Justin and his crew got into an altercation with some guys at the batting cage when J.B. noticed she was going for her cellphone to take pictures. She says Justin demanded to see her phone so he could erase any photos. She says she refused to fork over the phone so he then went into her purse and grabbed it.

The woman says she began wrestling with Bieber, trying to get her phone back. She says he ripped it out of her hands but couldn’t accomplish his mission because the phone was locked.

She says Justin gave her the phone back and demanded that she unlock it to see if she took photos. She obliged and showed Justin she had taken none. She says she told Justin she and her 13-year-old daughter just wanted to say hi, and Justin screamed, “You’re humiliating yourself in front of your daughter. Why don’t you just get out of here.” Her daughter started crying.

She says at that point Justin turned and started screaming at someone else.

Yep, that certainly sounds like a crime to me. A crime of taste. Still, I kinda like to picture Biebs as a modern day Jesse James. Just take that picture above as an example of what might’ve been. Riding the back country, running from the law, throwing eggs at the Sioux encampment over yonder.

The Jesse James reference also allows me to point out how the saga of Jesse James came to an end:

One can only hope. Or at least I can picture myself as Brad Pitt and offer a little sweet relief in these troubled times.

(Via Mediaite / TMZ)

