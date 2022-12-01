When Kaash Paige first went viral in 2019 with her song “Love Songs,” she was poised to be one of the next big acts in R&B. Having found fans in the likes of Don Toliver and Kylie Jenner, she rode the wave and moved to LA, with a freshly signed deal with Def Jam, a vision laid out, and her eyes on the prize. Though the world shut down due to the pandemic shortly after she moved to LA, the Dallas native never lost her momentum.

She frequently shared clips of herself in the studio on Instagram and put out her debut album, Teenage Fever, in summer of 2020. While the pandemic kept her from performing shows and at festivals, her move proved to have been worth her while. She collaborated with some of her longtime favorite artists, including Tinashe, 6lack, and Isaiah Rashad, and even appeared in a campaign for Beyoncé’s Icy Park winter wear line, alongside Gucci Mane.

This October, Kaash moved back to Dallas, with a mission to help put the city on the map, and to realign herself – both with her family and friends, as well as spiritually.

“When you’re in LA, you’re around so many different energies, and so many different people,” Kaash says. “You’re working every day, you feel like you have something to prove, like you have to work every day. I just needed a break.”

Now that she’s back home, she’s looking forward to finding a sense of stability, setting up activations and pop-ups for herself and other artists, and simply not having to “run around all the time.”

When Kaash was first coming up in Dallas as a teenager, she remembers being very sheltered. Much of her pre-fame days were spent sneaking out of her Grand Prairie home to go record vocals and attend shows. Now, just weeks away from turning 22, Kaash is ready to experience Dallas from a grown-up standpoint.

Before moving to LA, Kaash didn’t get the chance to perform at any Dallas venues. In the weeks she’s been back, she’s held a listening party for her sophomore album S2ML, and is gearing up for a tour, during which, she will perform at House Of Blues Dallas.

“I used to tell myself ‘You can’t pop if you stay in your hometown.’ You have so many different people around you saying ‘You gotta go to New York,’ or ‘You gotta go to LA,’ and it’s like, no. Whatever is meant for you is always gonna happen,” Kaash says. “I feel like [being back] out here, it’s allowed me to connect with the people that didn’t get a chance to connect with whenever I was first out here.”

There’s no question as to whether or not her city is holding her down. Promo posters for S2ML are in just about every major Dallas neighborhood, from downtown to Deep Ellum to Lower Greenville. And for good reason, too. Not just because she’s a Dallas artist, but because S2ML is Kaash’s most introspective, relatable project to date.