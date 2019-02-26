Grammy Album Of The Year winner and Texas darling Kacey Musgraves opened the Houston Rodeo Monday night, and she pulled out all the stops to make it one of her biggest shows ever. Musgraves treated the crowd of over 53,000 to gorgeous live performances of the progressive, gentle country-pop on Golden Hour, and added a few extra touches as well.

Musgraves honored legendary singer and Texan Selena Quintanilla with a cover of her song “Como La Flor.” The performance came the day before the 24th anniversary of Selena’s last concert before her tragic death. “Como La Flor” is one of Selena’s most famous songs, and Musgraves’ tribute is delicate and beautiful. Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla shared a video of the performance on Instagram, saying it “makes [her] wanna shed a tear,” and honestly I’m right there with her.

Musgraves also had an entrance fitting for a rodeo queen. The massive size of the NRG Stadium allowed her to have a lot of fun and move around more than she can on many of the stages she’s playing on her Oh, What A World Tour. Musgraves entered the stage on a horse, which I don’t think is happening at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel anytime soon.

Watch fan-shot footage of Musgraves covering Selena and entering the NRG Stadium on a horse above.