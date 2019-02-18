Getty Image

How do you top winning Album Of The Year at the Grammys just a couple days earlier? Well, a high ponytail, red sparkly dress, an incredible light show — along with surprise guests like her own husband — helped Kacey Musgraves do just that at a pair of shows in Los Angeles late last week. Even though tickets to these sold out shows were already coveted, Sunday night made them the hottest commodity of 2019 so far — and the crowd who showed up reflected a certain understanding of what they were about to see. This performance, Valentines Day 2019, was going to be historic. And Kacey did not disappoint. Not even a little bit.

Kicking off the show with “Slow Burn,” the perfect lead-off from her latest, hugely decorated album Golden Hour — which we called a masterpiece when it came out, won our critic’s poll, and came in at No. 2 on our best albums list — Kacey kept the lights dark until mid-song, flaring them up in conjunction with the song’s advice on taking things slow. “I’m gonna do it my way, it’ll be alright,” she sang, and it was easy to project a renewed sense of confidence in those lyrics, a self-prophecy that she’d fulfilled, days before.

Sticking with Golden Hour tracks for the first five songs on the setlist, Kacey ran through the surprisingly moving, disco-leaning “Wonder Woman,” the stunning, loved-up first single from the album “Butterflies,” into “Lonely Weekend” and “Happy And Sad,” flexing her versatility on those last two bluer songs. By the time she finally hit an older cut, her much-celebrated (and also Grammy-winning) Same Trailer, Different Park single “Merry Go Round” from 2013, the crowd was more than warmed up. They were eager to sing every lyric, proof that these were the crew who had been with Kacey from the beginning and had always known the superstar she would become.