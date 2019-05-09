Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For the most part, Kacey Musgraves has kept the visuals related to her Golden Hour album rooted in reality, but that’s a streak she’s broken in her new clip for “Oh, What A World,” a trippy video that features everything from Musgraves as a mythical beast to impossible fantastical flora.

The video begins zooming in on a TV displaying some colorful and sparkly visuals of a face singing. From there, we’re transported to a neon-colored and psychedelic version of this “world,” although it’s a more vibrant interpretation of lyrics like, “Northern lights in our skies / Plants that grow and open your mind / Things that swim with a neon glow / How we all got here, nobody knows.” Then there’s the most magical visual of the whole clip: Musgraves as a centaur, standing in a field of pink and purple flowers and giant crystals.

Other images in the video include Musgraves touching some apparently magic water that sends images of hearts and rainbows flying across her skin, over-saturated butterflies, and most importantly of all, a CGI frog playing the banjo. Oh, what a world indeed.

Musgraves previously wrote of the song, “I refuse to let the ugliness of the modern world make me forget about the mystery and beauty that surrounds us on a daily basis. ‘Oh, What a World’ was the first song we wrote for the album and it set the sonic pathway I decided to chase. Futurism: meet traditionalism. Vocoder: meet pedal steel and banjo.”

Watch the video for “Oh, What A World” above, and read our review of Golden Hour here.