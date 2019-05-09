Kacey Musgraves Is A Psychedelic Centaur In Her Trippy ‘Oh, What A World’ Video

05.09.19 12 mins ago

For the most part, Kacey Musgraves has kept the visuals related to her Golden Hour album rooted in reality, but that’s a streak she’s broken in her new clip for “Oh, What A World,” a trippy video that features everything from Musgraves as a mythical beast to impossible fantastical flora.

The video begins zooming in on a TV displaying some colorful and sparkly visuals of a face singing. From there, we’re transported to a neon-colored and psychedelic version of this “world,” although it’s a more vibrant interpretation of lyrics like, “Northern lights in our skies / Plants that grow and open your mind / Things that swim with a neon glow / How we all got here, nobody knows.” Then there’s the most magical visual of the whole clip: Musgraves as a centaur, standing in a field of pink and purple flowers and giant crystals.

Other images in the video include Musgraves touching some apparently magic water that sends images of hearts and rainbows flying across her skin, over-saturated butterflies, and most importantly of all, a CGI frog playing the banjo. Oh, what a world indeed.

Musgraves previously wrote of the song, “I refuse to let the ugliness of the modern world make me forget about the mystery and beauty that surrounds us on a daily basis. ‘Oh, What a World’ was the first song we wrote for the album and it set the sonic pathway I decided to chase. Futurism: meet traditionalism. Vocoder: meet pedal steel and banjo.”

Watch the video for “Oh, What A World” above, and read our review of Golden Hour here.

Around The Web

TAGSGolden HourKacey MusgravesOh What A World
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP